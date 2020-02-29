Dimitar Berbatov is of the opinion that Watford could break Liverpool’s unbeaten run in the Premier League when the two teams face at Vicarage Road today.

The Reds are inching closer to their first league title in three decades, being 22 points ahead of Manchester City at the top of the table. Liverpool play Watford at Vicarage Today and seem the favorites to seal all three points

SEE MORE: Klopp responds to claims of weak Premier League helping Liverpool this season

However, Berbatov feels that Nigel Pearson’s side will be able to finally bring an end to their unbeaten run in the Premier League today. In his column for Metro, the former Manchester United striker wrote: “It’s about time somebody beat Liverpool. On Monday night, I was going: “Come on West Ham.” I really thought David Moyes’ men were going to win at Anfield and I was disappointed when Sadio Mane won it for the home side. You’ll get very big odds on Watford here but I like to be brave with my predictions and the Hornets, who were unlucky to lose away to Liverpool earlier in the season, could really revive their survival bid by taking something here. I’m going to back the home win.”

Watford are currently 19th in the Premier League table and are in need of wins in order to survive in the Premier League. The Hornets put in a very good performance against Liverpool when both sides faced at Anfield and it won’t be an easy game for the Reds. However, given the current form and mentality of Jurgen Klopp’s side, it seems highly unlikely that their unbeaten streak will come to an end today.