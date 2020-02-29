Dimitar Berbatov is of the opinion that Chelsea will lose to Bournemouth today.

The Blues are currently fourth in the Premier League table with 44 points so far. Chelsea will be entering today’s match at Dean Court at the back of a 0-3 loss to Bayern Munich at Stamford Bridge.

Bournemouth beat Frank Lampard’s side when both teams locked horns in London and Berbatov feels that the same will happen today, predicting a 2-1 win for the Cherries. In his column for Metro, the Bulgarian wrote: “This match pits one struggling team against highly unpredictable opponents. Bournemouth are in real trouble, losing their last two matches and only two points outside the relegation zone.

“Chelsea, meanwhile, beat Spurs last weekend but were then outclassed at home to Bayern Munich in the Champions League in midweek. Frank Lampard will hope his players learn from that experience. But Eddie Howe’s men have a good record against Chelsea. The Cherries won at Stamford Bridge in December and Howe would give anything for three points now. It will be tough but I’m backing them to get it.”

Bournemouth got the better of Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, something which could certainly boost their morale ahead of today’s clash. However, the Blues have a really good bunch of players who are more than capable of getting the better of the Cherries.

Chelsea will be looking to bag all three points against Bournemouth as a defeat and a win for Manchester United against could see them drop from the top four.