Peter Crouch hailed Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes, claiming that he is the player the club needs.

The Portuguese international joined the Red Devils during the January transfer window and has so far had a pretty decent start to his spell at Old Trafford. In five matches across all competitions, Fernandes has netted two goals while providing as many assists.

Crouch hailed Fernandes for his performances so far. In his column for the Daily Mail, the former Liverpool man wrote: “I watched him closely against Watford and Club Bruges and the one thing that strikes me about him is his leadership. He shouts at people, he wants to set an example and, most of all, he wants to take responsibility. The United shirt has proven a heavy one to wear for too many players in recent years. These are early days, of course, but I don’t think Fernandes will suffer from the weight of expectation and he looks to be just the player they need.”

The Portuguese international had pretty impressive numbers when at Sporting CP and while they may not be the same at Man United, he sure promises to become a key player for the club. Fernandes will most likely start on Sunday whey the Red Devils play Everton and will be hoping to put in an impressive performance.

Provided United win and Chelsea lose to Bournemouth today, the former will move to fourth place in the Premier League table. After playing Everton, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side take on Derby County in the FA Cup.