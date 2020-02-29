‘He’s making excuses’ – Sky Sports pundit critical of Mourinho amid injury crisis

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson believes that Jose Mourinho is making excuses as he bemoaned his injury problems at Tottenham currently.

As per the Express, the Portuguese tactician was giving an honest answer on how he’s dealing with his injury crisis as he’s without two key attacking players in Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son and so it’s something the club may have to address in the summer.

That is forcing others to play in less natural roles to help fill the voids and keep Spurs competitive, but they suffered a big blow last weekend after losing at Chelsea.

As seen in the video below, Merson wasn’t particularly sympathetic towards the Tottenham boss, as he believes that he’s just making excuses and questioned his methods as he believes it could impact his players in a negative way.

Merson also took issue with Mourinho suggesting that this will be his biggest achievement if he guides Tottenham to their objectives, although based on the comments on the tweet, it’s fair to say that few agree with him on the injury issues as they believe that it’s a genuine problem.