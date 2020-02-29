Leeds Utd take on Hull in the early lunchtime fixture, with kickoff time is 12:30 GMT.

If you want to watch Hull v Leeds, here’s all you need to know.

Here’s How to Watch Hull v Leeds Live Stream

What Time does Hull v Leeds kickoff?

The match kicks off at 12:30 on Saturday 29th February 2020.

Where is Hull v Leeds being played?

The match is being played at KCOM Stadium, Hull City, England

After a turbulent start to 2020 Leeds United’s promotion push is back on track following three wins on the bounce and next up they travel to Yorkshire rivals Hull in Saturday’s early kick of.

The Tigers are struggling. Without a win since New Year’s Day Grant McCann’s side sit just four points above the drop zone and with teams below them picking up results their Championship status is under serious threat.

Jarrod Bowen’s departure on transfer deadline day was a huge blow. With 17 goals the winger remains the club’s top scorer this season, the next highest is Tom Eaves with eight and he’s scored just one goal in his last eight appearances.

Leeds aren’t quite back to their best but they’re picking up results, which is the most important thing at this time of the season.

They’ve won their last three wins by a 1-0 scoreline and it’s 13/2 for Leeds to win by a goal to nil on Saturday.

Hull are without a clean sheet in 11 games in all competitions while Leeds have conceded just one goal in their last 360 minutes of football. It’s 6/4 for Leeds to win to nil.

Hull have the league’s second worst home record and have conceded on average over 2.5 goals in in their last six games at the KCOM, it’s 17/10 for Beilsa’s side to score over 2.5 goals.

Mallik Wilks has three goals in his last four league appearances and he’s 9/2 to score anytime. Leeds will be hoping Patrick Bamford can return to form.

The striker is without a goal in six appearances but he’s 15/4 to end the drought by opening the scoring this weekend.

It’s no surprise to see Hull as big as 13/2 to bag all three points against their Yorkshire counterparts, the draw is 15/4 and Leeds are 9/20 to extend their winning streak.

Live Stream Terms & Conditions