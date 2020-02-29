Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic is of the opinion that his team has what it takes to finish in the top four of the Premier League this season.

The Red Devils haven’t quite had the kind of season they would’ve wanted to but have a good chance of qualifying for the Champions League as they are fifth in the league table with 41 points, three behind Chelsea.

Matic said that United has enough quality to finish in the top four in 2019/20. Speaking to Sky Sports, the Serbian international said: “Top four is still the aim for us because we still don’t know what’s going to happen with Manchester City. We’re going to play to finish in the top four and this is our target at the moment.

“I think we have enough quality to finish in the top four. We just need to continue to play like we’ve played the last five or six games. Even the games where we didn’t play well we won and we have to keep that going because you don’t need to always play great to win. I’m confident and I think the guys are also confident that we can finish in the top four.”

Manchester United have been playing pretty good lately and have done well against most of the big teams so they still have every chance of reaching the top four at the end of the season. The Red Devils could go up to fourth in the Premier League table provided they beat Everton on Sunday and Chelsea lose to Bournemouth today.

After their match against the Toffees, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side play Derby County in the FA Cup.