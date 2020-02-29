Juventus are interested in signing Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus, according to reports in the Sun via Italian outlet Calciomercato.

According to the report, Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has personally scouted Jesus, after watching the Brazilian striker on numerous occasions.

Apart from Paratici, the Turin club have sent scouts to watch the City forward at least twice over the course of the last six months, as per the report in the Sun.

The 22-year-old has been in superb form for City, scoring 18 goals for the Manchester outfit this season, making it his highest-scoring season for the Manchester outfit.

His stellar performances for City have not gone unnoticed with the Old Lady showing keen interest in bringing the young Brazilian striker to Turin.

Apart from Juve, Barcelona are also interested in bringing Jesus to Spain according to the Sun report.

However, at the moment, Jesus remains committed to City who brought him to the Premier League from Brazil when the striker was just 19.