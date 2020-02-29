‘Kepa is finished’ – These Chelsea fans react to Lampard’s lineup vs Bournemouth

Frank Lampard has made two changes to the Chelsea side that were defeated 3-0 by Bayern in the Champions League ahead of this afternoon’s Premier League clash against Bournemouth.

Experienced stopper Willy Caballero retains his place between the sticks, with the absence of Chelsea’s marquee signing Kepa Arrizabalaga continuing.

It appears as though Lampard is sticking to fielding three centre-backs and wing-backs. England international Fikayo Tomori replaces Antonio Rudiger in the starting lineup.

Chelsea’s only other change comes in attack, with veteran winger Pedro replacing Ross Barkley in a front three that is led by target man Olivier Giroud.

Chelsea supporters will be excited to see promising youngster Billy Gilmour on the bench as well as academy graduate Ruben Loftus-Cheek returning from injury to be part of the matchday squad.

Take a look at the Blues’ starting lineup below:

Here’s how some Chelsea supporters have reacted to Lampard’s teamsheet:

Kepa is finished — Grace primrose (@grace_primrose0) February 29, 2020

think kepa is dusted now — ????? ??????? (@CFCEllis__) February 29, 2020

I give up with hoping for kepa caballero is our new starting keeper — Terence ??? (@CFCisDead) February 29, 2020

Kepa has fully done now — Liam (@StartTheBounce) February 29, 2020

Really playing 3 at the back again? — khalz (@CFC_Khalz) February 29, 2020

3 at the back uno. That lineup is not good either man. Not confident at all. — Mitchell (@CFC_Mitchell) February 29, 2020

About time Fik is back in the starting line-up. — Moinul (@Moinul123) February 29, 2020

Welcome back Tomori. Decent lineup. — Blueisthecolor (@CFC_Avinash) February 29, 2020

Kepa and Ruben deserves chances now — Cfcwoooo (@chris25433587) February 29, 2020

TOMOOOOORIIIII ? — Super Frank Era (@SuperFrankEra) February 29, 2020

TOMORIIIIIIIIIIII — Kyal Mason (@KyalMason1) February 29, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Former PL star says Chelsea will lose to Bournemouth Confirmed Chelsea XI vs Bournemouth: Lampard makes two key changes Video: Phil Thompson jokingly warns fellow pundit as ‘lucky Liverpool’ debate almost starts again

Eddie Howe’s side have always proved to be stern challengers to Chelsea, the Blues will have to be at their best to get a result against the Cherries.

After a disastrous performance against Bayern in midweek, the Blues need to bounce back this afternoon.

Chelsea’s fourth place spot will be in serious doubt if they don’t sort things out soon, the west London outfit have won just one of their last five Premier League games.