‘Kepa is finished’ – These Chelsea fans react to Lampard’s lineup vs Bournemouth

Frank Lampard has made two changes to the Chelsea side that were defeated 3-0 by Bayern in the Champions League ahead of this afternoon’s Premier League clash against Bournemouth.

Experienced stopper Willy Caballero retains his place between the sticks, with the absence of Chelsea’s marquee signing Kepa Arrizabalaga continuing.

It appears as though Lampard is sticking to fielding three centre-backs and wing-backs. England international Fikayo Tomori replaces Antonio Rudiger in the starting lineup.

Chelsea’s only other change comes in attack, with veteran winger Pedro replacing Ross Barkley in a front three that is led by target man Olivier Giroud.

Chelsea supporters will be excited to see promising youngster Billy Gilmour on the bench as well as academy graduate Ruben Loftus-Cheek returning from injury to be part of the matchday squad.

Take a look at the Blues’ starting lineup below:

Here’s how some Chelsea supporters have reacted to Lampard’s teamsheet:

Eddie Howe’s side have always proved to be stern challengers to Chelsea, the Blues will have to be at their best to get a result against the Cherries.

After a disastrous performance against Bayern in midweek, the Blues need to bounce back this afternoon.

Chelsea’s fourth place spot will be in serious doubt if they don’t sort things out soon, the west London outfit have won just one of their last five Premier League games.

