Luis Suarez has seemingly approved of a possible Barcelona swoop for Inter star Lautaro Martinez to bolster their attacking options.

The 22-year-old is enjoying a fine season for the Nerazzurri this year, scoring 16 goals and providing four assists in 30 appearances in all competitions to lead their charge for trophies.

Coupled with Barcelona’s struggles in that department with Suarez and Ousmane Dembele’s injuries exposing their lack of quality depth up front, it would seemingly make sense to address the situation in the summer with a long-term solution.

As per his extensive interview with Mundo Deportivo earlier this month, Lionel Messi has already talked up the possibility of being reunited with his compatriot Martinez at the Nou Camp, and now Suarez has seemingly followed suit as per his comments below.

“Lautaro has many qualities,” he told Mundo Deportivo. “He is a player who in the second year in Italy is doing it at a great level. But the decisions are not made by the players because I have been saying for two years that it would be good to bring a young striker to adapt and learn when I leave.

“Bringing players is good because it makes you competitive and more aware of wanting to play. I am aware of how old I am and I have to regulate more and more. The competition is healthy and is good for the team.”

As noted by FourFourTwo, it won’t be cheap to prise the Argentine international away from Inter though, as he is said to have a €111m release clause in his current contract.

In turn, they’ll have to dig deep into their pockets to make the move happen, but with Messi and Suarez both seemingly in favour of a swoop, it remains to be seen if the Barcelona hierarchy agree that he could be the best man for the job.

Interestingly, both Messi and Suarez have also essentially suggested that they feel as though it would be a case of the sooner the better in signing Martinez, as per the reports above.

The Uruguayan stalwart has proven this season prior to his injury setback that he still has plenty left in the tank, and so he could take the pressure off any new signing initially while playing a key role in helping them settle and eventually replace him in the starting XI rather than leaving it too late and having to panic buy.