Manchester United star midfielder Paul Pogba has a 50-50 chance of returning for the Red Devils in the Manchester derby according to the Sun via L’Equipe.

Pogba hasn’t featured for United since the Christmas period, the World Cup winner has battled with injuries for the majority of this season.

However, as per the recent report in the Sun Pogba has a “50-50 chance” of making his comeback for United in the Manchester derby.

If Pogba doesn’t make his comeback on March 8th against City, the report states that he could make his return against Spurs the week after.

The French midfielder is set to re-join the Manchester United squad for training early next week, according to the repot after training by himself in Dubai during the winter break.

The report also states that Pogba could leave United this summer with Real Madrid reportedly closely monitoring his situation at Old Trafford.

However, at the moment Pogba is focussing on getting back to playing regular football and remains a Manchester United player.