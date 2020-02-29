Juventus will reportedly sit down and discuss Gonzalo Higuain’s future in April, but there could be two decisive factors in agreeing a possible contract extension.

The 32-year-old has been a useful figure for coach Maurizio Sarri so far this season, scoring eight goals and providing eight assists in 33 appearances across all competitions.

This is now the third stint that he has spent with the Italian tactician at three different clubs, while his future in Turin seemed to be in doubt not so long ago after loan spells with AC Milan and Chelsea.

With his current deal set to expire in 2021, Calciomercato report that a meeting has been scheduled between the two parties for April, at which point talks will be held over the possibility of an extension.

However, importantly it’s added that Higuain’s role in the team moving forward and Sarri’s future in charge of the reigning Serie A champions could be two decisive factors in whether or not an agreement can be reached.

With Juve struggling to fend off their domestic rivals in what is proving to be a thrilling Serie A title battle this season coupled with a 1-0 deficit to overturn in their Champions League round-of-16 tie with Lyon to contend with, the pressure is building on Sarri to ensure that it’s a successful campaign.

If he fails to win trophies, it could spark calls for change, and if he were to leave then it would perhaps have a knock-on effect for Higuain as he may not feature so heavily in the next coach’s plans.

In turn, it appears to all be in the air as far as the Argentine’s future is concerned right now, but perhaps that scheduled meeting touted above will be able to offer a clearer indication of the respective intentions of the two parties involved moving forward.

That said, if Higuain gets to a position where he only has 12 months remaining on his deal, it could be beneficial to Juventus to agree on an extended contract regardless of whether or not he is expected to stay in order to strengthen their position at the negotiating table with any interested parties.