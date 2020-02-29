(Photo) – Wilfried Zaha trolls Brighton’s Schelotto after Crystal Palace win

Wilfried Zaha has taken to his Instagram Story to brutally troll Brighton defender Ezequiel Schelotto after Crystal Palace’s win against the Seagulls earlier today.

Schelotto, who didn’t even take to the pitch today, was involved in a heated exchange with the tricky winger in the early stages of the match.

Schelotto appeared to indicate that Zaha is a ‘crybaby’ with his taunts from the sidelines.

Crystal Palace won the encounter 1-0 and Zaha made sure to get his own back on Schelotto with this savage post:

Schelotto’s attempts to ruffle Zaha have clearly backfired, I for one can’t wait for the next game between the two sides in the non-derby that has become a derby in recent years.