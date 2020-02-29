Real Madrid to rival Liverpool for signing of £51m-rated forward

Liverpool face stiff competition from Real Madrid for the transfer of RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner, according to the Mirror via Spanish outlet Marca..

Leipzig’s Werner has been in spectacular form for the German side this season scoring 21 goals in 23 Bundesliga games for the club.

The lightning-fast forward has also notched up 7 assists in a remarkable season for RB Leipzig.

Liverpool are rumoured to be interested in signing Werner as per several reports but now face tough competition from La Liga giants Real Madrid as per the Mirror.

As per the report, Real Madrid have drawn up a three-man shortlist for forwards they intend on signing in the summer which includes Leipzig’s Werner, Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez and Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland.

The Mirror report also states that Werner has a £51 million release clause and is the most viable option for both Real and Liverpool. However, according to the report, the 23-year-old Werner prefers a move to Merseyside.

Speaking earlier this month as cited in the Mirror’s report, Werner said, “Liverpool are the best team in the world at the moment, and when you’re linked with that team it makes me very proud,”

“It’s a pleasure, but I know Liverpool play a lot of good players and I have to improve myself and to learn much more things to get on this level to play there.”

It remains to be seen where the German striker ends up after the summer transfer window with both Liverpool, Real Madrid and a number of other top European clubs in the race for the young forward’s signature.