Manchester United will reportedly have to pay €100 million if they are to sign Kalidou Koulibaly.

One of the best footballers in the world, the Senegalese international has been linked to the Red Devils lately with Express claiming that the former would make a move for him in the summer. The 28-year-old has also been linked to PSG with a report from French newspaper Le Parisien suggested that he bought an apartment in Paris.

Italian newspaper Corriere Dello Sport (as cited by Sport Witness) are now claiming that Napoli will let go of Koulibaly for no less than €100 million.

The 28-year-old has been a key player for Gli Azzurri since joining them from Genk but given his form over the past few years, the chances of him leaving Naples are increasingly high.

€100 million seems a pretty reasonable amount for Koulibaly and is an amount Manchester United are capable of paying. Provided the Red Devils manage to sign the Senegalese international, their defence would become pretty formidable.