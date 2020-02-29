It’s always tough to decide what to believe when it comes to transfer rumours and talk from the players involved, but that can be especially true during the season.

It would be astonishing for a player to actually come out and admit they can’t wait to move in the Summer with a few months of the season still to go, but that doesn’t mean Jack Grealish is lying when he says he plans to stay at Villa.

A report from The Express was the latest to link him with a Summer move to Old Trafford, and it sounds like he’s been tracked by Man United for a while.

He’s looked impressive this year and comes across as infinitely more mature than his last spell in the Premier League, but the report picked up on these comments from Grealish to Sky Sports, and it does sound like he plans to stay.

He said: “When I was young I might have been a bit immature, but now I know what I want to do in my career, play for Aston Villa, play for England and win trophies. That’s the aim.”

That could all change if Villa were to go back down this season, but it’s also possible he just enjoys playing for them and doesn’t want to leave.

One of the biggest questions would be over his ability to handle the step up to a truly huge team, so it would make sense if he recognised that he thrives on being the main man and knows he won’t get that in Manchester.

It will be worth watching this story more when the transfer window actually opens, but this could be massive news for Villa and the fans.