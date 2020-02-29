Video: Bournemouth stun Chelsea with quick-fire double from Lerma and King

Bournemouth have shocked Chelsea by grabbing a quick-fire double in just three minutes to take a lead against the Blues.

Marcos Alonso gave Frank Lampard’s side the lead in the first-half with a superb finish following a pinpoint cross from Reece James.

In the 53rd minute of the clash, midfielder Jefferson Lerma towered above Mateo Kovacic after a corner to aim a header towards goal. Willy Caballero couldn’t keep the powerful effort out and the Cherries were level.

In the 56th minute of the encounter, Ryan Fraser grabbed his second assist after being left completely free in the final third. The Scotsman played the ball across goal leading to a no-nonsense tap in from Joshua King.

Take a look at both goals for Eddie Howe’s side below:

Lerma 1-1:

BOURNEMOUTH LEVEL IT! ? All to play for in the 2nd half ? pic.twitter.com/mzQ876bAxY — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) February 29, 2020

Pictures from RMC Sport.

King 2-1:

BOURNEMOUTH LEAD!!! This could be 3 HUGE points for the Cherries ? pic.twitter.com/BJEM5PEvQ3 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) February 29, 2020

Pictures from RMC Sport.