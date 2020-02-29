Video: Ezequiel Schelotto trolls Wilfried Zaha after heated exchange between pair

Tension was high as Brighton hosted rivals Crystal Palace on Saturday in the early kickoff, and things got a little heated between Wilfried Zaha and Ezequiel Schelotto.

Schelotto was busy warming up on the sidelines when the ball went out of play near him, and that seemed to spark something as Zaha antagonised the Brighton fans.

SEE MORE: Video: Brighton players facing club investigation after being seen inhaling balloons in Spain

That saw his attention switch to the substitute and after they were pulled away from each other, the Brighton man clearly wanted to continue their exchange.

As seen in the video below, while Zaha is remonstrating with the referee over Schelotto’s winding up tactics on the sidelines, the Argentine is loving it as he appears to make a gesture of a crying baby towards his rival.

This fixture has some spice to it already given the rivalry between the two clubs, and it appears as though these two are very much in the mood to add their own chapter to the story…