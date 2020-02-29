Video: Ismaila Sarr lobs Alisson to score magical goal for Watford vs Liverpool

In the 60th minute of this evening’s Premier League tie between Liverpool and Watford, Ismaila Sarr grabbed a second goal to stun the league leaders.

Troy Deeney played a sensational pass as he managed to keep the ball in play, the through ball played lightning-fast Ismaila Sarr in behind Virgil van Dijk and Dejan Lovren.

Sarr remained cool, calm and collected as he lobbed the ball over a rushing Alisson. It’s easy to see why Watford parted with a club-record fee of £30m, as per the Guardian, to sign the 22-year-old.

Check out Sarri’s first goal of the game here, the Hornets took the lead after a clever throw-in routine.

Take a look at the Senegalese star’s second goal of the game below:

Liverpool's unbeaten record is really under threat now! ? Sarr doubles his and Watford's tally and the Premier League leaders have it all to do at Vicarage Road. ? Watch on Sky Sports PL ?

