Video: Ismaila Sarr scores after Watford throw-in to shock Liverpool

In the 54th minute of this evening’s Premier League encounter between Watford and Liverpool, Ismaila Sarr boosted the Hornets’ survival hopes with a goal against the league leaders.

Adam Masina aimed a long throw-in into the box, with Troy Deeney holding off Dejan Lovren, Abdoulaye Doucoure had enough time to square the ball across goal.

Sarr got in front of Andy Robertson to poke the ball into the back of the net. This was a really well-worked goal by Nigel Pearson’s side.

Take a look at the Senegalese star’s goal below:

GOAL FOR WATFORD! Sarr pokes it home to put Watford in front! Can they hold out? Watch on Sky Sports PL Television

Follow #LIVWAT here: https://t.co/zqrwRbsIHF pic.twitter.com/xVBMvrhrUe — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 29, 2020

Pictures from RMC Sport.