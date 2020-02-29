Video: Jordan Flores with a GOAL OF THE SEASON contender with stunner for Dundalk vs Shamrock Rovers

We’ve seen that the Puskas award tends to be reserved for the best players in the world, but this technique is so good that the goal needs to be in the conversation for goal of the year.

This came from Shamrock Rovers vs Dundalk in Ireland, where Jordan Flores scores an unbelievable effort:

? Oh wow. ? Jordan Flores, take a bow! ? The Dundalk ace just scored this belter in their League of Ireland Premier Division clash with Shamrock Rovers. Sheer beauty. ??pic.twitter.com/eK2U7cNYQO — Sporting Life Football (@SportingLifeFC) February 28, 2020

GOAL OF THE YEAR | Never mind winning LOI goal of the year, could this Jordan Flores strike win the #Puskas award? Another brilliant representation of the quality in our league that we strive to promote on the page!#OurLeagueOurPassion (Footage courtesy of @rtesport) pic.twitter.com/K0cEQb4cfc — League Of Ireland Media (@loimedia) February 28, 2020

If anyone was to try that down the local park then we all know it would be a long trek to retrieve the ball from it’s final resting spot, but the technique really is just glorious.

He gets his foot up so high in the first place, but the power and trajectory to keep the ball flying into the top corner is just wonderful to watch.

Unfortunately the goal was in a losing effort, but this has to be one of the goals of the season already.