Video: Liverpool ace Rhian Brewster’s quality finish for Swansea vs Blackburn

In the 44th minute of this afternoon’s Championship clash between Swansea and Blackburn, Liverpool ace Rhian Brewster showed his quality to give his loan club the lead.

Chelsea starlet Conor Gallagher chipped the ball up to Brewster and the youngster took an expert touch on the edge of the box before drilling the ball into the bottom corner.

This is the 19-year-old fourth goal for the Swans since joining on loan in January.

Take a look at the England youth international’s strike below: