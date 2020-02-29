Video: Man United legend Gary Neville celebrates Liverpool loss by popping champagne

Watford stunned Liverpool to pull off a surprise 3-0 victory against the Reds this evening, the Merseyside outfit’s hopes of going the entire season unbeaten are now over.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville took to Twitter to share his delight after seeing his heated rivals fall to the Hornets.

The former full-back posted a video of himself popping a bottle of champagne to celebrate the result.

Take a look at the retired full-back’s celebration below:

Of course Man United and Liverpool have perhaps the most fierce football rivalry this country has ever seen, but with the Red Devils 38 points behind the Anfield outfit, was this necessary from Neville?

What are your thoughts on Neville’s extravagant celebration?