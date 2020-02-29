Video: Marcos Alonso scores crucial late goal for Chelsea vs Bournemouth

Chelsea star Marcos Alonso rescued a point for the Blues in the late stages of this afternoon’s Premier League clash against Bournemouth.

Eddie Howe’s side stunned the Blues with a quick-fire double in the early stages of the second-half, Jefferson Lerma and Joshua King scored to give the Cherries a 2-1 lead.

In the 85th minute of the encounter, club captain Cesar Azpilicueta drilled the ball into Pedro and the veteran winger forced a save from Aaron Ramsdale with a powerful strike.

Unfortunately for Bournemouth, the rebound spilled into the path of Alonso and the left-back headed the ball into the back of the net. Ramsdale got a hand to the effort but couldn’t keep it out.

The full-back opened the scoring for the Blues in the first-half with an instinctive finish after a pinpoint cross from Reece James. Check it out here.

Take a look at the Spaniard’s second goal of the afternoon below:

CHELSEA LEVEL IT! ? Marcos Alono's first PL brace since August 2017 ? pic.twitter.com/qqqkMXtedU — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) February 29, 2020

Pictures from RMC Sport.