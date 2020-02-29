Video: Marcos Alonso’s superb finish to give Chelsea lead vs Bournemouth

In the 32nd minute of this afternoon’s Premier League encounter between Chelsea and Bournemouth, the Blues took the lead thanks to some magic from Marcos Alonso…

Jorginho picked out Reece James and the attack-minded full-back skipped down the right flank before firing a pinpoint cross into the near post.

James’ fellow wing-back, Marcos Alonso, made a smart run to get in front of Chelsea academy graduate Nathan Ake before firing the ball into the back of the net with an instinctive finish.

Alonso expertly flicked the ball into the back of the net with his left-foot.

Take a look at the Spaniard’s opener below:

MARCOS ALONSO! ? Chelsea find their first goal of the day! ? pic.twitter.com/wALHZvHTY7 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) February 29, 2020

Pictures from NBC Sports Soccer.