It must be frustrating as a player when you just want to celebrate with the fans after a great moment, but you can’t just go pushing policemen about either.

There was plenty of speculation online about Copenhagen forward Santos shoving a policeman over after this footage emerged from the game:

For those of you who missed the polisman getting shoved over by the FC Copenhagen’s Santos… pic.twitter.com/Vl9mY4kAar — Ronnie McLean (@ronniemc1874) February 27, 2020

It certainly looked like he did, but the TV camera didn’t capture the incident perfectly so there was some doubt. That’s now been removed after this new angle shows exactly what happened:

Your man Santos can’t have many complaints. ? pic.twitter.com/MCmYeu3Gmb — Cal (@CMcCeltic) February 28, 2020

It’s not clear if he will face action from UEFA at this point, but The BBC reported he has been charged by the police for the incident. It’s described as an assault on a police officer which is usually a serious offence, so it will be fascinating to see how this plays out.