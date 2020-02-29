Menu

Video: New angle shows Copenhagen star Santos shoving policeman over vs Celtic

It must be frustrating as a player when you just want to celebrate with the fans after a great moment, but you can’t just go pushing policemen about either.

There was plenty of speculation online about Copenhagen forward Santos shoving a policeman over after this footage emerged from the game:

It certainly looked like he did, but the TV camera didn’t capture the incident perfectly so there was some doubt. That’s now been removed after this new angle shows exactly what happened:

It’s not clear if he will face action from UEFA at this point, but The BBC reported he has been charged by the police for the incident. It’s described as an assault on a police officer which is usually a serious offence, so it will be fascinating to see how this plays out.

