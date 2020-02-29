Cast your minds back a week or so ago, and Phil Thompson wasn’t having any of Jeff Stelling’s claims that Liverpool might have been a bit lucky this season.

The Soccer Saturday host’s point at the time was that while Liverpool have been the best team in England this season, they have had decisions go their way, particularly with VAR.

Thompson wasn’t willing to even entertain the ‘absolute rubbish’ that his colleague was coming out with, and he’s had a cheeky pop at him this weekend too but has just about avoided sparking the debate all over again.

Neil Warnock chipped in and suggested VAR isn’t going to go against the Merseyside giants at Anfield, while Charlie Nicholas can be heard in the background really trolling Thompson by jokingly insisting that Liverpool have been lucky.

Thompson goes on to warn Warnock in a jovial manner over joining in with the ‘lucky Liverpool’ brigade, before normal order is resumed as they continue their discussion.

Thankfully it wasn’t as heated as Round 1…