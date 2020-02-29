Menu

Video: Troy Deeney scores to make it 3-0 to Watford vs Liverpool

In the 72nd minute of this evening’s Premier League encounter between Watford and Liverpool, skipper Troy Deeney sealed a massive win for the Hornets.

Ismaila Sarr picked up the ball after a horror back pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold, the tricky winger stood up Alisson before laying the ball off to Deeney.

The Watford skipper tucked the ball into the back of the net with a lovely first-time finish from the edge of the box.

Deeney also played a key part in Watford’s earlier two goals, the skipper thoroughly deserves this strike that will significantly boost his sides hopes of avoiding relegation.

