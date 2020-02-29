Video: Troy Deeney scores to make it 3-0 to Watford vs Liverpool

In the 72nd minute of this evening’s Premier League encounter between Watford and Liverpool, skipper Troy Deeney sealed a massive win for the Hornets.
Ismaila Sarr picked up the ball after a horror back pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold, the tricky winger stood up Alisson before laying the ball off to Deeney.
The Watford skipper tucked the ball into the back of the net with a lovely first-time finish from the edge of the box.
Deeney also played a key part in Watford’s earlier two goals, the skipper thoroughly deserves this strike that will significantly boost his sides hopes of avoiding relegation.
Take a look at the Watford captain’s goal below:
WATFORD SUPPORTERS TODAY IS YOUR DAY ? pic.twitter.com/dweDd7LCQu
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) February 29, 2020
Watford here saving football, Sarr brace as Deeney makes it 3-0 against Liverpool. #WATLIV
Btw VAR won't save youpic.twitter.com/B4ZswZmxcA
— ?cC??™?? (@mcCoydey) February 29, 2020
Pictures from RMC Sport.