Menu

Video: Wilfried Zaha misses open goal for Crystal Palace against Brighton

Brighton and Hove Albion Crystal Palace FC
Posted by

In the final minute of Crystal Palace’s Premier League clash with Brighton this afternoon, Wilfried Zaha had a glorious opportunity to get himself on the scoresheet…

Crystal Palace broke on the counter-attack, with Zaha and loanee Cenk Tosun charging towards goal.

With Tosun bearing down on goal, Brighton keeper Matt Ryan rushed off his line, Tosun slipped the ball towards Zaha with a fairly wayward pass.

Zaha’s effort to poke the ball into the open net rattled the post, the miss isn’t as bad as some that we’ve seen this season, it was from a very tight angle to be fair to the trick Eagles attacker.

Take a look at the forward’s chance below:

More Stories / Latest News

The miss can also be viewed here.

More Stories Wilfried Zaha