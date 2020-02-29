Video: Wilfried Zaha misses open goal for Crystal Palace against Brighton

In the final minute of Crystal Palace’s Premier League clash with Brighton this afternoon, Wilfried Zaha had a glorious opportunity to get himself on the scoresheet…

Crystal Palace broke on the counter-attack, with Zaha and loanee Cenk Tosun charging towards goal.

With Tosun bearing down on goal, Brighton keeper Matt Ryan rushed off his line, Tosun slipped the ball towards Zaha with a fairly wayward pass.

Zaha’s effort to poke the ball into the open net rattled the post, the miss isn’t as bad as some that we’ve seen this season, it was from a very tight angle to be fair to the trick Eagles attacker.

Take a look at the forward’s chance below:

Close but no cigar for Zaha! But Palace won't mind too much, coming away from the Amex with a 1-0 win.#OptusSport #PremierLeague #BHACRY pic.twitter.com/50NR59x1Hz — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) February 29, 2020

Ahahahaha Zaha is finished. Mans missed an open net pic.twitter.com/gp2UWUnHec — Jordan (@KingMSissoko) February 29, 2020

More Stories / Latest News “He looks to be just the player they need”- Peter Crouch hails Manchester United ace ‘Kepa is finished’ – These Chelsea fans react to Lampard’s lineup vs Bournemouth Former PL star says Chelsea will lose to Bournemouth

The miss can also be viewed here.