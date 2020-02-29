Zidane names surprise star in place of Jovic for Real Madrid’s El Clasico squad

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has named Mariano in place of Luka Jovic in the Los Blancos’ squad ahead of the El Clasico against Barcelona on Sunday night.

As seen in the tweet below, Zidane has picked Mariano ahead of Luka Jovic for the 19-man squad that is set to face Barcelona in El Clasico on Sunday.

Both Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio are injured and are out of contention, so are not named in the squad.

However, Mariano is a surprise inclusion in the squad with the 26-year-old playing just 44 minutes for Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup this season.

Mariano has been frozen out for the entire season but finds himself in the match squad for Real’s crunch game in El Clasico.

As it stands, Barcelona are top of La Liga with 55 points, two points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid going into the Clasico.

All eyes will be on the Bernabeu on Sunday night where Real will look to go ahead of arch-rivals Barcelona and to the top of La Liga, in a Clasico game which has huge implications for the La Liga title race.