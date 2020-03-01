Menu

“Aged right before my eyes” These fans question Lionel Messi after a poor performance against Real Madrid

FC Barcelona
A defeat in a huge game will always bring out the worst in a section of a club’s supporters and there will be some outrageous hot-takes in the aftermath of Barcelona’s defeat to Real Madrid tonight, but anyone who watched the game will admit something was up with Lionel Messi.

The commentators were pointing out that Real Madrid players were able to stroll away from him, and he didn’t look fit or confident at all when the ball came his way.

There was a huge moment in the second half when he went through on goal but he just looked so slow and Marcelo was able to get back to cover.

He’s been great this season so it has to go down as one bad game rather than a true sign of decline on the biggest stage, but it’s clear that plenty of fans didn’t rate his performance tonight at all:

There seems to be something in the suggestions that he’s carrying an injury, but you could also argue that he’s had to carry the team all season so it was always going to catch up with him.

It’s such a shame that Barca are wasting his final great years by putting a poor team around him, so this could be a huge Summer for the club.

 

