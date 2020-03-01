Former Arsenal goalkeeper Graham Stack had a personally pretty successful day yesterday as Watford beat Liverpool 3-0 in the Premier League.

The 38-year-old is currently on Watford’s coaching staff as head of academy goalkeeping, so he’ll have been pleased to see his current employers preserve the unbeaten record of his old employers.

Stack started his career at Arsenal as a youngster, coming through their academy and spending a total of eight years on their books.

However, he played only five games for the Gunners, all of which came in the League Cup during the 2003/04 season in which they went unbeaten in the league.

This means Stack didn’t technically qualify for a Premier League winners’ medal, with a minimum of ten appearances required back then to get a medal.

That means this tweet from Stack might be a bit of a stretch…

A great performance, 3 points, a clean sheet and I’m still Invincible. Thanks lads! Never in doubt!! @Arsenal ???? ?? — Graham Stack (@GrahamStack1) February 29, 2020

Maybe the Irishman is being a bit tongue-in-cheek with his comments, and just wanted to pay tribute to his current club and former club after such a big win.

Liverpool lost 3-0 at Watford, marking their first Premier League defeat of the season and ensuring Arsenal remain the only team to go a 38-game season unbeaten in English football history.

Unsurprisingly, some other players (who are perhaps more worthy of celebrating the result) also responded to the result…

We became legends.

We still are… and remain unbeaten! ?

Because we are @Arsenal. ?? (PS: Congrats on your extraordinary record, @LFC) pic.twitter.com/AwWwkALSKQ — Lauren Etame Mayer (@Lauren12arsenal) February 29, 2020