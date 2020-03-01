Manchester City face Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup Final this afternoon.

If you want to watch Aston Villa v Man City, here’s all you need to know.

Here’s How to Watch Aston Villa v Man City Live Stream

What Time does Aston Villa v Man City kickoff?

The match kicks off at 16:30 on Sunday 1st March 2020.

Where is Aston Villa v Man City being played?

The match is being played at Wembley Stadium, London, England

Aston Villa will be up against it when they face reigning champions Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola’s side have lifted the trophy three times in the last four years, and in truth their dominance in the so called ‘Mickey Mouse’ cup has become somewhat boring.

But fair play to them for taking the competition seriously by fielding what is usually a relatively strong side, not many clubs of their stature do.

Premier League survival remains Villa’s main priority this season, but cup finals don’t come around too often for a club like the Villans. So expect Dean Smith, a Claret and Blue fan himself, and his players to give this one everything they’ve got.

Nobody is giving Aston Villa a chance.

They’ve lost three games on the bounce and have failed to keep a clean sheet since Boxing Day. But in a cup final anything can happen.

And they do have Jack Grealish – he’s been directly involved in 17 league goals so far this season and is 7/1 to score anytime at Wembley.

It’s always difficult to predict who’s going to lead the line for City with Pep constantly rotating his strike force.

Gabriel Jesus got the nod against Real Madrid in midweek and bagged an equaliser as Aguero, an unused sub at the Bernabeu, watched on from the bench.

The Argentine, then, should be fresh for Sunday’s cup final. He’s netted five goals in his last three games against Villa and is 13/5 to open the scoring.

11 of Manchester City’s last 15 wins in all competitions have seen them win with a -1 handicap and it’s 4/9 for the same to happen on Sunday.

City were 6-1 winners the last time the two sides met, but with a trophy up for grabs you’d expect Villa to put in a much better performance, especially at Wembley.

For those wondering, though, it’s 50/1 for a repeat scoreline.

Villa have scored just one goal in their last five head to heads with City, conceding an eye watering 17 goals at the other end. It’s 4/5 for Man City to win to nil.

Fancy extra time or even penalties? Well it’s 9/1 for either team to win in extra time and 33/1 for Villa to win in dramatic style via a penalty shootout.

If the betting is anything to go by then this is set to be one of the most one sided Carabao Cup finals of all time. Villa are a massive 20/1 to win in 90 minutes, the draw is 17/2 while City are as short as 1/7 to claim their first piece of silverware of the season.

