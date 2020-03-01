Borussia Dortmund youngster Jadon Sancho has responded to speculation linking him to a move away from the Bundesliga outfit.

The 19-year-old Sancho has been in stellar form for Dortmund this season scoring 14 goals and racking up 14 assists in 22 Bundesliga games.

Jadon Sancho for Borussia Dortmund in Bundesliga in 2019-20: ? 14 goals

? 14 assists Perfectly balanced. ?? pic.twitter.com/kzqAHeKmo8 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 29, 2020

His performances have not gone unnoticed, with a host of clubs across Europe reportedly interested in signing the youngster.

Sancho is wanted by Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea with La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid also monitoring the youngster’s situation, according to the Mirror.

However, the player has responded to all the transfer links surrounding him.

Speaking after Dortmund’s win over SC Freiburg on Saturday about any impending transfer, as quoted by the Mirror, Sancho said:”I don’t really look at all them things.

“I just concentrate on my team and take it game by game. That’s the most important thing for me now.”

The youngster could easily fit into Premier League leaders Liverpool’s squad operating from out wide, however, it’s very likely that he won’t be picked ahead of Sadio Mane and Mohammed Salah. He could also be the star winger at Man United playing alongside Marcus Rashford, Daniel James and Anthony Martial.

Sancho could also be a runaway hit at Stamford Bridge and a great coup for Chelsea with both Pedro and Willian reaching the tail end of their careers.

With interest in Sancho remaining high across Europe’s top leagues, Dortmund could demand a transfer fee in the region of £100million for the player, as per the Mirror’s report.

However, at the moment Sancho is firmly committed to his current employers and remains happy playing in the Bundesliga.