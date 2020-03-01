Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the summer.

The 30-year-old striker has been an integral player for the Gunners since joining them from Borussia Dortmund. netting 61 goals and providing 13 assists in 96 appearances across all competitions so far.

According to Express, Barcelona are interested in signing Aubameyang in the summer and are hoping to land him with the lure of Champions League football. This report also claims that Inter Milan are interested in signing him as well and could be the frontrunners if the Blaugrana rope in Lautaro Martinez.

Currently valued at €70 million according to Transfermarkt, the Gabon international has had a good season so far, netting 20 goals in 31 matches across all competitions. Aubameyang is perhaps Arsenal’s most important player and they would certainly want to keep hold of him. However, a player of his stature would want to play in the Champions League and the chances of the Gunners being there next season are very slim, now that they are out of the Europa League. Reaching the top four of the Premier League isn’t entirely impossible for Arsenal but seems a daunting task right now.

Barcelona might try to land Aubameyang by promising him Champions League football. Someone like him would certainly bolster the Blaugrana’s squad and provide some stiff competition to Luis Suarez for a place in the starting XI next season.