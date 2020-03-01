Chelsea have reportedly joined the race to sign Jonathan David .

The Canadian international has had a pretty good season with Belgian club Gent, amassing 23 goals and ten assists in 38 appearances across all competitions so far.

According to Express, Chelsea have joined the race to sign David who is rated at £20 million. This report also claims that Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham and Leicester City are interested in signing him as well.

David has also been linked to Arsenal with the Sun (via Jeunes Footeux) claiming that the Gunners are interested in him as well.

The 20-year-old has been in fine form this season so far and it won’t be much of a surprise if other clubs are interested in signing him this summer.

David has played in a variety of attacking positions this season but his predominant one has been that of an attacking midfielder. Chelsea have a few players who are capable of playing in that position and it would be difficult for him to be a regular for them. However, he is also capable of playing as a cetnre-forward so the Blues might sign him as a backup option for Tammy Abraham as well, especially if either of Michy Batshuayi or Olivier Giroud leave.