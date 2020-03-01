Chelsea star to miss Liverpool clash to instead play with Under-23s on Monday

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has hinted that midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek return to first-team action may be slightly delayed, according to the Fifth Stand app via Simon Johnson.

Lampard has suggested that rather than Loftus-Cheek playing in the FA Cup clash with Liverpool on Tuesday night, the midfielder will be in action for the club’s development squad on Monday against Everton.

This news may come as slightly disappointing to some Chelsea supporters, but some minutes under Loftus-Cheek’s belt with the Under-23s could give the ace a better chance of playing in part in the Blues’ league clash against Everton on Sunday.

Lampard has strongly suggested to the fifth stand app that Loftus-Cheek will play in #CFC’s development squad game against Everton on Monday night rather than the FA Cup tie with Liverpool 24 hours later. — Simon Johnson (@SJohnsonSport) February 29, 2020

Loftus-Cheek has been sidelined for the entire season, the 24-year-old has battled with injuries throughout his career which is a real shame as the midfielder has shown that he’s also a solid performer for England.

More Stories / Latest News ‘Where’s Mendy?’ – These Real Madrid fans react to lineup for El Clasico vs Barcelona Barcelona line up vs Real Madrid confirmed: These fans show delight as Barca stalwart misses out Man United prepared to offer summer target £150,000-a-week contract

Loftus-Cheek was named on the bench for Chelsea’s Premier League games against Tottenham and Bournemouth but was an unused substitute on both occasions.

Chelsea fans will be hoping to see the midfielder in first-team action as soon as possible, hopefully some minutes in the final stages of the season could cement a place in England’s Euros squad for the ace.