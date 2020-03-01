Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is back in Manchester United’s starting XI for their match against Everton.

The Frenchman who has netted 15 goals this season so far missed their Europa League clash against Club Brugge due to an injury. However, he’ll star today and will be partnered by Mason Greenwood in attack. Juan Mata and Daniel James both started against Brugge but this time, the former is on the bench while the latter has been omitted from the squad. Odion Ighalo who scored in the Europa League fixture, is also among the substitutes today.

Bruno Fernandes starts at attacking midfield while the three central midfielders are Fred, Nemanja Matic and Scott McTominay who’s making his first Premier League start in 2020.

Solskjaer has gone with the same defence that made the lineup for their last league fixture against Watford in Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw and Aaron wan-Bissaka. Eric Bailly started against Brugge but is on the bench today as is Sergio Romero while David de Gea unsurprisingly, starts.

? TEAM NEWS ? Ole makes 5?? changes to the starting XI to face Everton ?#MUFC #EVEMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 1, 2020

Manchester United will be looking to secure a win today as it would see them just a point behind fourth-placed Chelsea. However, Everton haven’t lost at Goodison Park under Carlo Ancelotti and could give the Red Devils a run for their money.