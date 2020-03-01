In what would be an unprecedented move, UEFA will shortly enter crisis talks over whether to postpone Euro 2020 and the Champions League because of the outbreak of coronavirus.

According to Mirror, the governing body will be looking to meet with all 55 of their member associations at the annual congress in Amsterdam later this week.

Cases of the virus are continuing to be reported across Europe, and many sporting events have already had to be cancelled or rescheduled.

One of the most high profile casualties came on Saturday after the top-of-the-table Derby d’Italia clash between Juventus and Inter Milan was postponed.

Given that Italy appears to be a hotbed for the virus at the present time, and with the European Championship taking place there from June 12, the need for urgent planning is obvious.

Clearly, the health and safety of the public is paramount, and though it could potentially mean the loss of millions in revenue, a potential loss of life far outweighs any financial concerns.