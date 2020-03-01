Fernandes wants to do ‘much better’ in this area after Man United’s draw vs Everton

Manchester United new recruit Bruno Fernandes says his long-range shooting needs to improve despite scoring from distance against Everton.

Fernandes hit the back of the net with a speculative long-range effort to equalise for the Red Devils in the 31st minute of today’s clash. Check it out here.

The Portuguese star has proved that he’s a real threat from distance so it’s surprising to see that the ace wishes to improve in this area, United fans should love the playmaker’s desire to keep developing.

Here’s what the 25-year-old has to say on his goal and performance to MUTV, as per the Mirror:

“It was a shot. I am happy the ball goes in, it doesn’t matter how it goes in, the important thing is the goal.”

“In the second-half, we created a lot of chances and the last minutes we had some chance to score and the last one with Ighalo if he scores there now we are talking about a different situation.”

“Also I had some shots outside of the box and I can do much better, but obviously the game goes like this, and we need to focus on the game against Derby.”

“You are never happy when you don’t win a game but obviously the game was really difficult and I think one point can be good, but three points would be much better.” he added.

Bruno Fernandes has quickly become a prominent figure at Manchester United after scoring two goals and assisting two goals in his first five games for the club since signing from Sporting Lisbon in January.

The 25-year-old midfielder has a keen eye for goal and undoubtedly has a good shot in his attacking repertoire.

Manchester United now face Derby in the FA Cup 5th Round and will look to progress in the competition by winning against the Championship side.

On the Premier League front the Manchester outfit remain in the race for top four despite dropping points against Everton. Fortunately for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side Spurs and Chelsea also slipped up this weekend.