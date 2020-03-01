He was a great player in his day, and Gary Lineker has turned into the consummate broadcaster.

The former Leicester, Everton and Tottenham front man is also carving out quite a reputation for himself on social media too.

On Twitter, Lineker’s acerbic wit and comment have proved to be extremely popular with his followers, and he didn’t miss the chance to troll his former north London rivals, Arsenal, after Liverpool lost their unbeaten run at Watford on Saturday evening.

‘Definitely @Arsenal’s best result of the season #invincibles’ it read, in reference to the Gunners’ own epic unbeaten campaign, which is in stark contrast to the absolutely dire season they’ve endured this year.

Given the way in which Liverpool have been playing in 2019/20, winning all but one of their games and drawing the other before their defeat at Vicarage Road, the ‘Invincibles’ tag was definitely under threat from Jurgen Klopp’s side.

With just 10 games left of the season, Nigel Pearson got his tactics spot on to deny the Reds a record for the ages, and with it the opportunity for Lineker to twist the knife.