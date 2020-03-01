He might be 34 years of age now, but Andre-Pierre Gignac showed that there’s still life in the old man yet.

The Frenchman, who plays for Tigres in Mexico’s Liga MX, had already scored a brace of penalties in his team’s game against Pumas UNAM, however, the striker certainly saved the best until last.

With the ball being played out wide, Gignac immediately signals to his team-mate where he wants the next pass to land.

More Stories / Latest News RB Leipzig troll Liverpool with epic Werner tweet after Reds finally lose a Premier League game Former Arsenal ace claims he’s “still Invincible” despite not playing a single game of Gunners’ unbeaten run BID prepared: Liverpool home in on £30m Premier League transfer raid to replace departing duo

As the cross comes in, the striker turns so that he’s facing away from the goal, before unleashing an unstoppable bicycle kick into the net.