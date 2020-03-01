In his pomp, Robert Pires was one of the finest players to wear the Arsenal shirt, and alongside the likes of Dennis Bergkamp, the Frenchman helped tear opposition defences to shreds.

Comparisons to the Dutchman are rarely made, so it’s high praise indeed that Pires has likened a current midfielder to him.

“I love watching him play because he reminds me of Dennis Bergkamp,” Pires said of Aston Villa star Jack Grealish in an interview with the Mirror.

“He has great vision, he isn’t a selfish player because he always wants to do what is best for the team, and I think he has a great future.”

The Sun have previously reported that the Midlanders will want in the region of £70m if they allow their captain to leave in the summer transfer window, and there are sure to be no shortage of takers for his services.

In a struggling Aston Villa side, Grealish has continued to lead by example, prompting Pires to link him with a number of top clubs, though we’re not sure how realistic it is for Arsenal to be a strong candidate to snap him up given the state they’re currently in.

“I think Grealish is a player who would interest a lot of top clubs, like United, Chelsea and Arsenal,” Pires told the Mirror.

More Stories / Latest News “Absolutely clueless” – These Liverpool fans urge club to sell Reds ace after poor performance vs Watford Chelsea join the race to sign £20m-rated attacker who is also wanted by Premier League rivals Manchester City star delivers verdict on how close he is to winning the Ballon d’Or

Should the Midlanders find themselves relegated from the Premier League, there’s some certainty to Grealish looking for a new home, particularly if he wants to fulfil any international ambitions.

Even if Villa saved themselves from the drop, the clamour for the 25-year-old to make the step up and prove himself at the very highest level is an opportunity that he can’t afford to resist for too much longer.

From a neutral perspective, it would be great to see Grealish continue to play in the top flight, and Arsenal fans will no doubt be dreaming that their club can pull off an ambitious signing like this in the near future.