Say what you want about Jose Mourinho, but the Portuguese is still ‘box office.’

A larger than life personality that exudes confidence, charm, wit and charisma, it’s entirely understandable why people are drawn to him.

Whether they be journalists looking for a great quote or players wanting to prove themselves, Mourinho inspires.

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, Michael Brown, agrees.

“He’s a fantastic manager. He has a great record,” Brown said to Goal.com. “He’s a good attraction, Mourinho, regarding recruitment and players wanting to come and play for Spurs.”

A turbulent time at Manchester United, where poor results and clashes with players such as Paul Pogba contributed to the Portuguese’s sacking, might have suggested that Mourinho’s qualities were on the wane.

JUST IN! ? Frosty footage just in from @ManUtd‘s training session between Paul Pogba and Jose Mourinho… ?? What has been said between the pair this morning? ? pic.twitter.com/nRiTEgDJlH — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 26, 2018

However, Squawka had taken a look at his impact at the new White Hart Lane at end of 2019, and it certainly made for positive reading.

Like him or loathe him, and it’s fair to suggest that Mourinho is an acquired taste, it can’t be denied that he still has enough enduring appeal to help the Lilywhites in the acquisition of new signings.