With only 10 games to go in this Premier League season, it’s likely that the progressive clubs amongst the English top flight will already be assessing their targets for the 2020/21 campaign.

Danny Murphy, writing in his column for Mail on Sunday, has no doubt where one particular highly-rated midfielder should be plying his trade.

“This is a golden period for dynamic English midfield players between the ages of 20 and 25,” he wrote. “Jack Grealish, James Maddison, Mason Mount and Dele Alli should all be around the top of the game for the next decade.

“If I was Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola or Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and had a choice of signing only one of them, it’d be Jack for me.”

Grealish has matured into a brilliant captain for Aston Villa, but with the Midlanders struggling to make an impact in the Premier League this season, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he were to move on.

England honours are surely beckoning for the player, and these should be easier to achieve if Grealish is doing the business at what is traditionally accepted to be one of the league’s ‘bigger’ clubs, with respect.

Former Chelsea great, Alan Hudson, also told CaughtOffside in an exclusive interview, that he believes Grealish is going places and would like to see him acquired by the west Londoners.

Being so sought after seemingly hasn’t gone to the player’s head, and for the time being at least, all of his focus appears to be on the job in hand.