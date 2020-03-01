Juventus have reportedly put their entire Under-23 squad into quarantine following their recent opponents Pianese diagnosing three of their players with coronavirus.

The virus has been spreading around the world in recent weeks after an initial outbreak in Wuhan, Hubei, China, and it’s now reached Italy in particular.

According to latest reports from a variety of sources, this has caused something of a panic at Juve, with action taken to deal with their U23 side after recently playing Pianese.

Juventus fans will hope their youngsters didn’t also catch the virus off Pianese’s players, but it seems the right thing to do to keep them isolated for the time being.

A club statement read:

“The training activities of the Juventus Under 23 team are temporarily suspended.

“The preventive measure was decided upon indication, and pending further official communications, by the health authorities of Alessandria (Hygiene and Public Health Service – SISP), with whom the Juventus health personnel are in constant contact.

“The reason is the new cases of contagion of COVID-19, which have emerged in the last few hours among the players of the US Pianese, who the Bianconeri faced on February 23 at the Moccagatta in Alessandria.

“It is specified that, six days after the game, the Juventus players remain asymptomatic and are under medical supervision. Juventus is in constant contact with LegaPro.”