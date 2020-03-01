Loads of Liverpool fans are fuming at the performance of defender Dejan Lovren against Watford yesterday.

The Reds suffered their first Premier League defeat of the season at Vicarage Road, losing 3-0 to the Hornets in a surprise result that means they won’t match Arsenal’s record of a season unbeaten or 49 consecutive games without defeat.

While it shouldn’t particularly hurt their title hopes, Liverpool fans are clearly in a bad mood today after witnessing this rare defeat, and Lovren’s poor performance has attracted particular anger.

It must be said, it’s a surprise to see the Croatian is still at Anfield after all this time, having never really looked good enough for this high level at any point in his Liverpool career.

Watford’s Troy Deeney told Sky Sports, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo, that he targeted Lovren as a weak link in the LFC line up yesterday, as he didn’t fancy he’d get as much joy out of Virgil van Dijk.

Deeney said: “I don’t want to be disrespectful to Lovren and say he is the weaker of the two but I knew he wanted to fight me as well, and that is my game, so if you want to try and fight me you are going to have to be in for a tough night.

“He did that for the first goal, trying to fight me for the throw-in and then I obviously rolled him and we scored. He is trying to fight me instead of watching the ball and we scored.”

This approach clearly paid off, and it’s little surprise to see Liverpool fans now want Lovren gone…

All the team have been poor, but Lovren is on another level. Absolutely clueless. Hopeless. — Dan Scales (@dscalesy) February 29, 2020

As a Liverpool fan I’m disappointed with the result, but fair play to Watford. They deserved it and Sarr was fantastic. Lovren has to leave Anfield, he is not up to the job. Reds will go again. #LFC #WatfordFC — julian barnes (@julianb91519169) March 1, 2020

|??????|

| SELL |

| LOVREN. |

| MAKE |

| LIVERPOOL|

| INVINCIBLE|

| AGAIN. |

| ?????__|

(__/) ||

(•?•) ||

/ ? ? — yasir (@yasir_savanur) March 1, 2020

That defeat will only do us good. Frailties of Lovren highlighted again for about the 600000th time in a Red shirt & a clear need for a creative midfielder. If the full backs don’t get the space to create.. who have we got to supply the front 3?? No one — RYAN (@Ryan_Marchh) March 1, 2020

Please just sell Lovren !! — • Ayo Iz King • (@ayoizking) March 1, 2020

Please sell Lovren already ??? — ifaninsteadofipan (@mhdirfaaannn) March 1, 2020

Well done watford. As klopp said best team won. As long as we win league thats all that matters but sell lovren #YNWA — Nathan Lintern (@Lintz18) February 29, 2020

if every Liverpool fan bought a 0.5% stake in the club, we could sell #Lovren — cc stan (@fivemil2020) February 29, 2020

we should sell lovren to a rival club. https://t.co/kb5sIL6vWq — Pill smith (@A_sirika) February 29, 2020

Sell Lovren and buy that fella at Leeds. — Josh (@jpflfc) February 29, 2020