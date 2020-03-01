Menu

“Absolutely clueless” – These Liverpool fans urge club to sell Reds ace after poor performance vs Watford

Liverpool FC Watford FC
Posted by

Loads of Liverpool fans are fuming at the performance of defender Dejan Lovren against Watford yesterday.

The Reds suffered their first Premier League defeat of the season at Vicarage Road, losing 3-0 to the Hornets in a surprise result that means they won’t match Arsenal’s record of a season unbeaten or 49 consecutive games without defeat.

MORE: 6 Premier League records Liverpool can still break this season, including Man City points total

While it shouldn’t particularly hurt their title hopes, Liverpool fans are clearly in a bad mood today after witnessing this rare defeat, and Lovren’s poor performance has attracted particular anger.

It must be said, it’s a surprise to see the Croatian is still at Anfield after all this time, having never really looked good enough for this high level at any point in his Liverpool career.

Watford’s Troy Deeney told Sky Sports, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo, that he targeted Lovren as a weak link in the LFC line up yesterday, as he didn’t fancy he’d get as much joy out of Virgil van Dijk.

More Stories / Liverpool FC

Deeney said: “I don’t want to be disrespectful to Lovren and say he is the weaker of the two but I knew he wanted to fight me as well, and that is my game, so if you want to try and fight me you are going to have to be in for a tough night.

“He did that for the first goal, trying to fight me for the throw-in and then I obviously rolled him and we scored. He is trying to fight me instead of watching the ball and we scored.”

This approach clearly paid off, and it’s little surprise to see Liverpool fans now want Lovren gone…

More Stories Dejan Lovren