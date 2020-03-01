If Manchester United want to be back challenging for the top honours next season, then the club will surely need to spend big again in the transfer market.

However, perhaps not as much as they’d previously thought after Napoli dropped the asking price for one of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s previous targets.

According to Corriere dello Sport, highly-rated centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly could be available for as little as £90m, and United are said to “command the operations” as things stand.

Before United decided to spend £80m on England’s Harry Maguire (fee via BBC Sport), the club had attempted to bring in the Senegalese, but the Italian giants were chasing over £100m for their star player, according to the Sun.

The 28-year-old would certainly add some much-needed steel at the heart of United’s back four.

Maguire has been a success since joining the Old Trafford outfit, but would likely benefit from someone of Koulibaly’s stature and skill set alongside him.

Though he still won’t be cheap, surely the club must see how positive an impact Bruno Fernandes has made, despite their initial reticence in terms of transfer spend on the Portuguese.

United need to become difficult to beat again, and Koulibaly will certainly help them to achieve those aims.