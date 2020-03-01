Manchester United legend Roy Keane has said he would have “lynched” goalkeeper David de Gea at half time after his awful error against Everton.

The Spanish shot-stopper has not been at his best for some time now as he seems to have picked up the worrying habit of making costly individual errors leading to goals, and this was up there with the worst of them.

Keane is well known for being a highly outspoken pundit, and he was also an incredibly demanding captain during his Man Utd days.

Speaking about De Gea’s blunder against Everton, the Irishman made it clear he would have not held back on the player if he’d been in the dressing room with him.

The pundit, speaking on Sky Sports, as quoted by Tom Williams in the tweet below, said he would have “lynched” De Gea…

"I would have lynched him at half-time." Good to see Roy Keane keeping De Gea's mistake in perspective. — Tom Williams (@tomwfootball) March 1, 2020

We assume he doesn’t mean literally, but then you never can be completely sure when it comes to Roy Keane!

UPDATE: We now have video, here’s Keane actually saying these words. Pray for De Gea, everyone…

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports