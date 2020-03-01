Manchester United are reportedly keen to seal a double transfer raid on Wolves for in-form attacking duo Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota.

According to Don Balon, both players would be keen on the potential move to Old Trafford, in a deal that could cost around £103million for both players combined.

The report suggests Wolves could be prepared to sit down and negotiate with Man Utd, and this could end up being a decent piece of business for two players who’ve really shone in the Premier League and Europa League this season.

Wolves have been hugely impressive under Nuno Espirito Santo, and Jimenez and Jota have been among his most important players.

Both would no doubt improve United in an area of weakness in their squad, with the Red Devils a little light up front and in attacking midfield.

Jimenez could take the pressure off Marcus Rashford, while Jota can offer a useful option in a number of positions in attack, having mainly played a wide-forward role on the left this season.

United will surely be spending more money this summer as it’s been another below-par season at the club as they scrap it out for a top four place.