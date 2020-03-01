Manchester City haven’t been at their best during the 2019/20 campaign, but one of their players continues to impress.
Kevin De Bruyne makes Pep Guardiola’s side tick with his mixture of passing accuracy, goals and all-round energy.
MORE: 6 Premier League records Liverpool can still break this season, including Man City points total
The level that the Belgian is at would surely put him in the mix for a future Ballon d’Or, and although the player himself doesn’t believe he’s there yet, perhaps the gong won’t be too long in coming.
“Probably not too far (away),” De Bruyne said when Sky Sports asked him what he thought his chances were of winning the coveted prize.
“But who am I to decide that? I just try to be the best that I can be.”
His consistency has seen Guardiola name him as team captain on a few occasions, and the attacking midfielder has appeared to thrive on the responsibility.
He was at his mercurial best again recently as City took a giant stride towards the next stage of the Champions League with a 2-1 away victory at Real Madrid.
The top European prize is still within City’s grasp and winning it would make up for an expected relinquishing of the Premier League title.
It might even propel De Bruyne to the next Ballon d’Or.